Gayle Beacom

OSMOND — A celebration of life for Gayle A. “Beak” Beacom, 58, Osmond, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Legion Hall in Osmond.
He died Jan. 11, 2020, in Lincoln.
1961-2020
Gayle A. “Beak” Beacom was born June 23, 1961, to Robert L. Beacom and Sally C. (Holmes) Beacom of Osmond.
He is survived by two daughters and siblings, Scott Beacom of Omaha, Robert Beacom of Ridgecrest, Calif., Lori Beacom of Lincoln, Paul Beacom (Jacquie) of Omaha, Beth Loyd (Donnie Jr.) of Lincoln; and numerous niece and nephews and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Gayle was a lifelong member of the Osmond community. He worked for L&G pumping for many years and was a well-known presence at Thomsen’s Corner. Gayle was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed painting and spending time with friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; a brother, Dan (Cindy) Beacom; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.