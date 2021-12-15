BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Gaye Smith died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Echo Hills Assisted Living in LaVista.
1946-2021
Gaye Marie Smith, daughter of Dale and Clara Johnson, was born Jan. 28, 1946. She attended Brunswick High School in Brunswick.
On June 8, 1963, Gaye was united in marriage to Marvin Smith at Brunswick Congregational Church. They were blessed with two children, Brenda and Marcus.
Gaye lived in Neligh and Brunswick throughout her lifetime and was a loving spouse, mother and homemaker. She worked at different jobs outside the home, including as a clerk at Wanek Drug in Neligh, office manager at M&M Auto and receptionist and secretary at Anson Electric.
Gaye was a member of Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed keeping everyone loved and fed.
Gaye is survived by her spouse, Marvin; children Brenda (Jerry) Schumacher of Bellevue and Marcus (Lisa) Smith of Omaha; four grandchildren, David (Grace) Schumacher, Mikayla Schumacher (fiancé Nate Funk), Trenton Smith and Ellie Smith; one great-grandchild on the way, due Jan. 18; and a sister, Mavis Johnson of Neligh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Clara Johnson.