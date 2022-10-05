 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gaye Garder

Gaye Garder

ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Gaye Garder died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

1940-2022

Gaye LaVonne Garder was born Nov. 13, 1940, in rural St. Edward to Harland and Alta (Sorenson) Stone. She was baptized and later confirmed in 1954 at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Newman Grove. Gaye attended Looking Glass District 40 during grade school in rural Lindsay before graduating from Newman Grove High School.

Following graduation, she pursued a degree in teaching from Wayne State College. Once she received her degree, she taught and was librarian in various places including Valley, Red Cloud and Mount Horeb, Wis.

On Feb. 17, 1973, Gaye was united in marriage to Milan Dean Garder at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Newman Grove. They made their home on the farm east of Petersburg. While living on the farm, Gaye spent many hours helping Mike by driving the tractor. They lived on the farm for many years until moving to Albion in the spring of 2009.

Gaye joined the Immanuel Zion (South Branch) Church in 1973. She was the organist at the church for many years and did secretary work as well.

Gaye was a member of the women’s ELCA and was in charge of “Cultural World Relief Quilt.” She was also instrumental in the building of the new church. She was active in the neighborhood club and loved to travel with Mike and friends in the over 55 group. Gaye loved working in her flower beds and took great joy on how they looked.

One of Gaye’s many talents was sewing. She sewed a lot of clothes for her nieces and nephews when they were young. When one of her nieces was in 4-H Gaye helped her with one of her sewing projects. Gaye dearly loved all her nieces, nephews and extended families.

Gaye is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Joan) Stone of Lindsay; sister-in-law Babette Garder of Newman Grove; many nieces and nephews, Kenn (Shari) Garder of Omaha, Scott (Chele) Garder of Blair, Karen (Dennis) Bidne of Blair, Steve (Michel) Garder of Hadar, Brian (Jennifer) Stone of Elkhorn, Kristine (Jeff) Herzberg of Lincoln, Traci (Albert) Rodriguez of Upland, Calif., and Sara Stone of Lindsay; as well as many great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins and freinds.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Mike; brothers-in-law, Norman Garder and Harlan Garder; and sister Darlene Stone.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Eli Ebel

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eli Ebel died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at CHI Health in Plainview.

Eli Ebel

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Gaye Garder

Gaye Garder

ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Gaye Garder

Gaye Garder

ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Jackie Block

Jackie Block

CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Alvin Schroeder

Alvin Schroeder

MADISON — Services for Alvin D. Schroeder, 75, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Alvin Schroeder died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Myrna Amen

Myrna Amen

NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services and visitation for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, have been postponed to a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara