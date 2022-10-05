ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Gaye Garder died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.
1940-2022
Gaye LaVonne Garder was born Nov. 13, 1940, in rural St. Edward to Harland and Alta (Sorenson) Stone. She was baptized and later confirmed in 1954 at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Newman Grove. Gaye attended Looking Glass District 40 during grade school in rural Lindsay before graduating from Newman Grove High School.
Following graduation, she pursued a degree in teaching from Wayne State College. Once she received her degree, she taught and was librarian in various places including Valley, Red Cloud and Mount Horeb, Wis.
On Feb. 17, 1973, Gaye was united in marriage to Milan Dean Garder at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Newman Grove. They made their home on the farm east of Petersburg. While living on the farm, Gaye spent many hours helping Mike by driving the tractor. They lived on the farm for many years until moving to Albion in the spring of 2009.
Gaye joined the Immanuel Zion (South Branch) Church in 1973. She was the organist at the church for many years and did secretary work as well.
Gaye was a member of the women’s ELCA and was in charge of “Cultural World Relief Quilt.” She was also instrumental in the building of the new church. She was active in the neighborhood club and loved to travel with Mike and friends in the over 55 group. Gaye loved working in her flower beds and took great joy on how they looked.
One of Gaye’s many talents was sewing. She sewed a lot of clothes for her nieces and nephews when they were young. When one of her nieces was in 4-H Gaye helped her with one of her sewing projects. Gaye dearly loved all her nieces, nephews and extended families.
Gaye is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Joan) Stone of Lindsay; sister-in-law Babette Garder of Newman Grove; many nieces and nephews, Kenn (Shari) Garder of Omaha, Scott (Chele) Garder of Blair, Karen (Dennis) Bidne of Blair, Steve (Michel) Garder of Hadar, Brian (Jennifer) Stone of Elkhorn, Kristine (Jeff) Herzberg of Lincoln, Traci (Albert) Rodriguez of Upland, Calif., and Sara Stone of Lindsay; as well as many great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins and freinds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Mike; brothers-in-law, Norman Garder and Harlan Garder; and sister Darlene Stone.
