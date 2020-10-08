SPENCER — A celebration of life for Gay Hull, 89, Lynch, will be held at a later date.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
SPENCER — A celebration of life for Gay Hull, 89, Lynch, will be held at a later date.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Janousek, 90, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Garry Wecker, 81, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Bishop Aaron Romesser will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
MONTEREY — Services for Paul B. Kreikemeier, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey (rural West Point). Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Katie A. Stapleton, 23, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for William F. J. “Bill” Reikofski, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military rites by Veterans of Foreign Wars …
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Bobby L. “Bob” Foster, 90, Madison, will be Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Barbara M. Daniel, 78, Stanton, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Bega Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Francis “Frank” Lammers, 94, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post …
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-