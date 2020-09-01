Gary Wragge

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Gary G. Wragge, 82, Plainview, will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 148 of Plainview and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Plainview. Masks are requested.
He died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at CHI Health Plainview Hospital in Plainview.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Gary Guy Wragge was born on Oct. 8, 1937, in Pierce County to Harry H. and Myrtle C. (Stevens) Wragge. He was baptized on Aug. 7, 1938, and confirmed March 21, 1951, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. He attended rural schools in Pierce County and Pierce High School until January 1955.
When he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, he served from Jan. 14, 1955, to Oct. 7, 1958. Gary was very proud of his four years of Navy service and had many stories to tell of his six-month tour aboard U.S.S. Yorktown.
He married Marilyn Buss on Nov. 26, 1956, at Yankton. They were parents of three children: Michael Gary, Michelle Sue and Mark David.
After his discharge from the Navy, they moved to Plainview, and he worked for his uncle, Elmer Stevens, on the farm. He later worked at the Plainview Creamery, sold 4x4 Feed and operated the mobile grinder for Buss Farm Service. He owned the Corner Café for a year and was service manager at Watson Chevrolet. He then farmed and raised hogs with his sons until suffering a stroke in May 1996.
He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 63 years, Marilyn Wragge; his children, Mike and Lori Wragge, Michelle and Tim Brabec and Mark and Denise Wragge; nine grandchildren, Tim, Kristi, Kari, Danny, Bret, Jay, Cami, David, and Nathan; three step-grandchildren, Joy, Joel and Luke; 18 great-grandchildren, MJ, Britlee, Beau, Bailee, Bradyn, Brody, Collyn, Bailey, Mason, Braylon, Cooper, Everly, Jaxon, Miles, Baker, Lane, Owen and Aiden; five step-great-grandchildren, Maddox, Paxton, Bennett, Quinn and Mason; a sister-in-law, Jeanine Wragge; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Myrtle, and his brother, Darrell Wragge.
Organist will be Jan Krause and soloist will be Jim Krause. Musical selections will be “Here I am Lord,” “Softly and Tenderly,” and recorded hymns “Just As I Am” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Casketbearers will be Danny Beal, Bret Beal, Jay Beal, Tim Wragge, David Wragge and Nathan Wragge. Honorary casketbearers will be Kristi Bleach, Kari Erickson, Cami Brabec, Joy Beerbohm, Joel Brabec and Luke Brabec.
