Gary Willers

NELIGH — Services for Gary L Willers, 77, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
He died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
1942-2020
Gary Lee Willers was born on June 11, 1942, to Otto and Dorothy (Meyer) Willers at Dodge. He grew up in the Dodge and Scribner areas until age 10 and then moved to Neligh. He attended School District 27 and graduated from Neligh-Oakdale High School with the class of 1960.
Gary also went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for agriculture. Gary was in active duty in the National Guard from October 1964 until March 1965. Gary was a farmer all of his life.
On March 23, 1985, he was united in marriage to Alberta (Graber) in Neligh. They were married for 35 years. Gary loved to watch car races, plant garden, loved spending time with family and grandchildren, loved driving the country side.
Survived by his spouse, Alberta Willers of Neligh; his children, Debbie (Jon) Veik of Bellevue, Cynthia (Tim) Knievel of Neligh, Brad Lee (Lela) Willers-Powell of Woodinville, Wash.; his stepchildren, Teresa (Brian) Legate of Neligh and Marc Beltz of Justin, Texas; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Suzanne Totten of Columbus and Yvonne Jakub of Columbus; and a brother, Gene (Dianne) Willers of Pilger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and Lois Spangler, his first spouse.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com