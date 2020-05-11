COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Gary Willers

NELIGH — Services for Gary L Willers, 77, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.

He died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.

Marylu Swails

GENEVA — Services for Marylu Swails, 67, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Geneva.

Danny Kotrous

VERDIGRE — Services for Danny Kotrous, 76, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Monday, May 11, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Russell Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Services for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.

Chloe Reutzel

Private graveside services for Chloe Reutzel, 97, of Coronado, Calif., and Norfolk will be held at a later date.

Cody Svatos

LYNCH — Private services for Cody F. “Badger” Svatos, 28, Lynch, will be Tuesday, May 12. Jeff Hart will officiate with public graveside services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Lynch.

Randy Slobodny

NORFOLK — Services for Randy Slobodny, 61, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.

Emma Hirschman

COLERIDGE — Services for Emma Hirschman, 98, Millard, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Millard.

Robert Higgins

NORFOLK — Robert “Randy” Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

