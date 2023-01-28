Gary Weldon

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming and Burt Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming and Burt Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Gary Weldon

Gary Weldon

ST. EDWARD — Services for Gary L. “Grizzley” Weldon, 74, of Lincoln will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church, St. Edward, with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward, Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary Weldon died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Lincoln.

1948-2023

Gary Lee Weldon, son of William E. and Zella May (Iverson) Weldon, was born Feb. 12, 1948, at St. Edward. Gary was baptized at the Methodist Church in St. Edward. Gary attended St. Edward High School and graduated with the class of 1966. After graduation, Gary served in Army during the Vietnam war in the 596th Maintenance Company from 1968 to 1970.

On June 27, 1969, Gary was united in marriage to Marilyn Tiedtke in Battle Creek. The two made their home in Battle Creek, Amarillo, Texas, and Newman Grove. He later married Jill Taylor on June 26, 2006, and the two lived in Lincoln. Gary worked for Lindsay Manufacturing doing maintenance from 1972 to 1992.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and just loving life. He was always finding something to fix. Most people called him Grizzley, Uncle Gary, Boogieman, but Robin and Andy got to call him dad. He loved his children and being Pop Pop to his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his ex-spouse, Marilyn Weldon of Norfolk; children Robin (Brad) Wagoner of Columbus and Andy (Jamie) Weldon of Norfolk; six grandchildren, Nicole Wagoner and Christina “Nina” Wagoner, both of Columbus, Haley Wagoner of Lincoln, Jacob Wagoner of Seward, Collin Burton of Blair and Cody Weldon of Norfolk; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Zella May (Iverson) Weldon; spouse Jill Weldon; birth father Norbert Voichoskie; and half-brothers Ronald D. Weldon and Creighton Steiner.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Derek Friedrich

Derek Friedrich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview.

Clarence Wattier

Clarence Wattier

SEWARD — Services for Clarence Wattier, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Robert Tucker officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.

Glenda Reutzel

Glenda Reutzel

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Glenda M. Reutzel, 83, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Freyermuth

Larry Freyermuth

WEST POINT — Visitation for Larry Freyermuth, 80, Beemer, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point

Ella Voelker

Ella Voelker

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

John Tollefson

John Tollefson

NORFOLK — Services for John L. Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Tollefson died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Darral Voecks

Darral Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Darral H. Voecks, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Timothy Gibbs

Timothy Gibbs

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy D. “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate.

Ty Eberhardt

Ty Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ty Eberhardt died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara