ST. EDWARD — Services for Gary L. “Grizzley” Weldon, 74, of Lincoln will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church, St. Edward, with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward, Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of the arrangements.
Gary Weldon died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Lincoln.
1948-2023
Gary Lee Weldon, son of William E. and Zella May (Iverson) Weldon, was born Feb. 12, 1948, at St. Edward. Gary was baptized at the Methodist Church in St. Edward. Gary attended St. Edward High School and graduated with the class of 1966. After graduation, Gary served in Army during the Vietnam war in the 596th Maintenance Company from 1968 to 1970.
On June 27, 1969, Gary was united in marriage to Marilyn Tiedtke in Battle Creek. The two made their home in Battle Creek, Amarillo, Texas, and Newman Grove. He later married Jill Taylor on June 26, 2006, and the two lived in Lincoln. Gary worked for Lindsay Manufacturing doing maintenance from 1972 to 1992.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and just loving life. He was always finding something to fix. Most people called him Grizzley, Uncle Gary, Boogieman, but Robin and Andy got to call him dad. He loved his children and being Pop Pop to his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his ex-spouse, Marilyn Weldon of Norfolk; children Robin (Brad) Wagoner of Columbus and Andy (Jamie) Weldon of Norfolk; six grandchildren, Nicole Wagoner and Christina “Nina” Wagoner, both of Columbus, Haley Wagoner of Lincoln, Jacob Wagoner of Seward, Collin Burton of Blair and Cody Weldon of Norfolk; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Zella May (Iverson) Weldon; spouse Jill Weldon; birth father Norbert Voichoskie; and half-brothers Ronald D. Weldon and Creighton Steiner.
