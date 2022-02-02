 Skip to main content
Gary Weich

NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Weich, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Bahnfleth and Dennis Reich will officiate. Burial will be at New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gary Weich died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1956-2022

Gary Allen Weich was born on June 14, 1956, in Norfolk to DuWayne and Ida (Herzog) Weich. He was baptized and confirmed at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He attended grade school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Public High School.

He then attended Northeast Community College and earned his associate electrician degree while he worked at Sherwood Medical in Norfolk. He continued working at Sherwood Medical after college.

On April 16, 1977, he married Mary Grosserode at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Gary worked at Sherwood Medical for 33 years, and he enjoyed building computer programs for the robots plus other electrical issues. Gary then began working for Family 1st Dental as a information technology coordinator, and he loved working with their large staff and dentists.

Through the years, Gary touched the lives of many teenagers from all across Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska through T.E.C. (Teens Encounter Christ). Prior to his T.E.C. involvement, he attended a Cursillo weekend in 1981 in Norfolk, which strengthened his love for Christ. He later worked 30 T.E.C. weekends and then Via De Christo weekends in the later years.

Gary also taught C.C.D. all during his kids’ junior high and senior high years at Sacred Heart. In 2002, he went on a mission trip to Hong Kong, and in 2004, he called Christmas Out Reach.

Gary was very excited to share the gospel. He was an avid dirt bike rider, riding trial bike, and he loved teaching his grandchildren the proper and safe way to ride dirt bikes. He took several trips to the boundary waters with teenagers through his church. He also enjoyed restoring his 1968 AMX car.

Survivors include his spouse, Mary Weich of Norfolk; son Jared (Sau-Man) Weich of Hong Kong; daughter Bridget (Scott) Lambrecht of Pierce; seven grandchildren, Emily, Grant, Brayden, Raegan, Aaron, Taylor and Janey; mother Ida Weich of Norfolk; brother Wayne (Linda) Weich of Norfolk; and father-in-law Joe Grosserode of Tilden.

He was preceded in death by his father, DuWayne Weich; brother Dennis Weich; mother-in-law Sally Grosserode; and brother-in-law Randy Grosserode.

Singers will be Dr. Charlie Skoglund, Louise Skoglund and Susie Lutz. Casketbearers will be Chris Weich, Nick Weich, Tony Grosserode, Anthony Jessen, Micah Bahnfleth and John Tapper. Honorary casketbearers will be Steve Mussel, Steve Jessen, Brian Anderson, Glen Van Dyke, Aaron Cyboron, Bob Uhing and Jerry Shaffer.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

