NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Weich, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gary Weich died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
PENDER — Memorial services for L.G. Norman, 81, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dennis D. Pohlman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 S. St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Steve Thompson will officiate. Burial took place on Jan. 18 at the Stanton Cemetery. The Rev. Clint Hogrefe officiated …
O’NEILL — Services for Archie L. Juracek, 83, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Patricia “Pat” Callahan, 77, Lynch, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
STANTON — Services for LaVern M. Lehman, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. LaVern Lehman died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Jane J. Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jane Reuss died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
HARTINGTON — Services for Buckley J. Hamilton, 57, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Buckley Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.