NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary “Spike” Vogt, 83, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
———
The memorial service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Gary Raymond was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Denver, Colo., to Raymond and Edna (Dallas) Vogt. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1956.
On Nov. 12, 1959, Gary married Kaye Maupin; the couple later divorced.
On July 2, 1983, Gary married Bonnie McDonald at Sandy Beach at Lake McConaughy. He was a lifelong member of the Grand Island Boat and Camping Club.
In 1985, Gary and Bonnie purchased Gillette Printing in Norfolk. In 2001, the couple retired and sold the business.
Gary loved collecting old automobiles. Among his collection were a 1941 Studebaker and a 1929 Model A Sedan Delivery. He enjoyed fishing and camping and just plain tinkering with his cars. For over 15 years, Gary served as a jail chaplain for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
Gary loved to serve the Lord, and he never met a stranger. He loved his church family and more than anything he loved his kids and grands, they were the light of his life.
Gary was a member of the Tri County Cruisers of Randolph and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association (NRCA). He was a representative for several year until the time of his death.
Cars and car friends were his passion next to his Lord and Savior. He was an avid Husker fan.
Gary is survived by his spouse; his children, Wendy (Leo) Chandler of Napa, Calif., Curt Vogt of Grand Island, Dennis Vogt of Grand Island, Stephanie (Brian) Sparks of Norfolk and Joshua Hofmann of McLean; grandchildren Joni, Harley and Savannah; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and extended family, J.D. Carr, Larry (Sylvia) Sullivan and Rick (Cathy) Bussey. There are people in his life that are just too numerous to mention but trust me they know who they are.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials requested to Northern Heights Baptist Church (www.northernheightsbc.com) or the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.