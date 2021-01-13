You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison,
Stanton and Platte Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Gary Vogt

Gary Vogt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary “Spike” Vogt, 83, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

———

The memorial service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Gary Raymond was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Denver, Colo., to Raymond and Edna (Dallas) Vogt. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1956.

On Nov. 12, 1959, Gary married Kaye Maupin; the couple later divorced.

On July 2, 1983, Gary married Bonnie McDonald at Sandy Beach at Lake McConaughy. He was a lifelong member of the Grand Island Boat and Camping Club.

In 1985, Gary and Bonnie purchased Gillette Printing in Norfolk. In 2001, the couple retired and sold the business.

Gary loved collecting old automobiles. Among his collection were a 1941 Studebaker and a 1929 Model A Sedan Delivery. He enjoyed fishing and camping and just plain tinkering with his cars. For over 15 years, Gary served as a jail chaplain for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Gary loved to serve the Lord, and he never met a stranger. He loved his church family and more than anything he loved his kids and grands, they were the light of his life.

Gary was a member of the Tri County Cruisers of Randolph and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association (NRCA). He was a representative for several year until the time of his death.

Cars and car friends were his passion next to his Lord and Savior. He was an avid Husker fan.

Gary is survived by his spouse; his children, Wendy (Leo) Chandler of Napa, Calif., Curt Vogt of Grand Island, Dennis Vogt of Grand Island, Stephanie (Brian) Sparks of Norfolk and Joshua Hofmann of McLean; grandchildren Joni, Harley and Savannah; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and extended family, J.D. Carr, Larry (Sylvia) Sullivan and Rick (Cathy) Bussey. There are people in his life that are just too numerous to mention but trust me they know who they are.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials requested to Northern Heights Baptist Church (www.northernheightsbc.com) or the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Gary Vogt

Gary Vogt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary “Spike” Vogt, 83, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.

Bruce Paul

Bruce Paul

NORFOLK — Services for Bruce Paul, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.

Gerald Maas

Gerald Maas

Private services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Maas, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wenatchee, Wash. Private military burial will be in Leavenworth Cemetery.

Norma Janssen

Norma Janssen

COLERIDGE — Services for Norma J. Janssen, 85, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Richard Schroder

Richard Schroder

NORFOLK — Services for Dr. Richard “Rich” Schroder, 67, Pierce, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the family farm in rural Alma.

David Vogt

David Vogt

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.

Bill Sage

Bill Sage

CROFTON — Services for Bill Sage, 59, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.

Helen Armstrong

Helen Armstrong

NORFOLK — Services for Helen M. Armstrong, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Al Maxey

Al Maxey

NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara