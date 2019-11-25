Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO
10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

Gary Umberger

RANDOLPH — Services for Gary D. Umberger, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake and a time of sharing.

He died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Omaha after a short battle with cancer.

1954-2019

Gary Duane Umberger was born on March 30, 1954, in Burke, S.D., to Ivan and Leona (Cummings) Umberger. Gary was the second of five siblings.

On Oct. 26, 1974, Gary married Cynthia Schumacher. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Gary always said that the day each of his five children were born were the happiest days of his life, and that his children were his greatest achievements.

Gary attended the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island and was a servant of the public in position of deputy sheriff and chief of police in Boyd, Pierce and Cedar counties in Nebraska for over 40 years. He last worked for the city of Osmond as chief of police until his illness this August.

Gary and Cindi made their home in Randolph for the last 21 years. Gary loved to be on his motorcycle. He was involved with the Gold Wing Road Rider Association and served as chapter director for more than six years.

Gary and Cindi traveled many miles across the country on their motorcycle. Gary treasured spending this time with Cindi and exploring the country. He also loved his classic cars and belonged to the Tri-County Cruisers car club.

Gary is survived by his spouse of 45 years; his mother, Leona Umberger of Fairfax, S.D.; his mother-in-law, Florence Hughes of Stickney, S.D.; brothers Ivan (Julie) Umberger of Lower Brule, S.D., Mark (Lori) Umberger of Myerstown, Pa., Larry (Denise) Umberger of Ogallala; a sister, Leana (Vic) Schmitz of Gregory, S.D.; brothers-in-law Greg (Sherry) Schumacher and Joe Schumacher of Stickney, S.D.; sisters-in-law Marie (Tom) Guenther and Rita (David) Beckman of Stickney; children Angie (Del) Einspahr of Elkhorn, Bridget (Benji) Moore of Eminence, Mo., Christy Johnson of Bennington and CJ Umberger of Wayne; 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death his father, Ivan Umberger; his fathers-in-law, Bob Schumacher and Bob Hughes; his sisters-in-law, Laurie Schumacher and Rita Umberger; his brother-in-law, Dan Schumacher; his son, Bob Umberger; and a granddaughter, Bobbi Jo Umberger.

Tags

In other news

Dixie Curry

NORFOLK — Services for Dixie Y. Curry, 83, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury.

Kim Pike

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kim D. Pike, 54, Long Pine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. He died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Warren Monson Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Warren W. Monson Jr., 82, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gene Johnson

WAUSA — Services for Gene Johnson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Frederick Dunn

ATKINSON — Services for Frederick C. Dunn, 84, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson with military rites by Atkinson American Legion Post 86.

Miriam Carr

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Miriam P. Carr, 102, Omaha, formerly of Springview and Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Springview.

Sandra Schroeder

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra Schroeder, 53, of Norfolk will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

John Kerby

WISNER — Memorial visitation for John Kerby, 65, Wisner, will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Gary Umberger

RANDOLPH — Services for Gary D. Umberger, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns