Gary Umberger

RANDOLPH — Services for Gary D. Umberger, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake and a time of sharing.
He died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Omaha after a short battle with cancer.
1954-2019
Gary Duane Umberger was born on March 30, 1954, in Burke, S.D., to Ivan and Leona (Cummings) Umberger. Gary was the second of five siblings.
On Oct. 26, 1974, Gary married Cynthia Schumacher. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Gary always said that the day each of his five children were born were the happiest days of his life, and that his children were his greatest achievements.
Gary attended the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island and was a servant of the public in position of deputy sheriff and chief of police in Boyd, Pierce and Cedar counties in Nebraska for over 40 years. He last worked for the city of Osmond as chief of police until his illness this August.
Gary and Cindi made their home in Randolph for the last 21 years. Gary loved to be on his motorcycle. He was involved with the Gold Wing Road Rider Association and served as chapter director for more than six years.
Gary and Cindi traveled many miles across the country on their motorcycle. Gary treasured spending this time with Cindi and exploring the country. He also loved his classic cars and belonged to the Tri-County Cruisers car club.
Gary is survived by his spouse of 45 years; his mother, Leona Umberger of Fairfax, S.D.; his mother-in-law, Florence Hughes of Stickney, S.D.; brothers Ivan (Julie) Umberger of Lower Brule, S.D., Mark (Lori) Umberger of Myerstown, Pa., Larry (Denise) Umberger of Ogallala; a sister, Leana (Vic) Schmitz of Gregory, S.D.; brothers-in-law Greg (Sherry) Schumacher and Joe Schumacher of Stickney, S.D.; sisters-in-law Marie (Tom) Guenther and Rita (David) Beckman of Stickney; children Angie (Del) Einspahr of Elkhorn, Bridget (Benji) Moore of Eminence, Mo., Christy Johnson of Bennington and CJ Umberger of Wayne; 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death his father, Ivan Umberger; his fathers-in-law, Bob Schumacher and Bob Hughes; his sisters-in-law, Laurie Schumacher and Rita Umberger; his brother-in-law, Dan Schumacher; his son, Bob Umberger; and a granddaughter, Bobbi Jo Umberger.