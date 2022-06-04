NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Gary Stover died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at The Heritage of Fountain Point in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.