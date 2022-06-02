NORFOLK — Services for Gary Stover, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gary Stover died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
YANKTON — Services for Alberta Bender, 84, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Tom Anderson will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
O’NEILL — Private services for Sherry L. Filip, 58, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
ALBION — Services for Milan D. “Mike” Garder, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch East Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Ve…
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Bryan W. Gloe, 44, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Douglas G. Nuttelmann, 89, Norfolk, will be officiated by the Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16…
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Olsen died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Columbus.
CENTRAL CITY — Services for Diana L. Krumme, 66, Elwood, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Inurnment graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Elwood Cemetery in Elwood.