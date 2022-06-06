NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Gary Stover died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at The Heritage of Fountain Point in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2022
The vigil and Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
After five years of separation from his beloved spouse, Gary fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Gary was a devoted spouse and father and sacrificed for his family, his church and his community. His last years were spent in prayer and devotion until he would meet our Savior and his true love.
Gary was born Aug. 14, 1943, in McMinnville, Ore., the son of Wayne “Smokey” and Loretta (Prenger) Stover. He was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Burns High School/Norfolk Catholic in 1961.
After high school, Gary went to work in the Norfolk area after receiving a diploma in accounting from the Grand Island School of Business, beginning a lifelong career as a bookkeeper, but he would refer to himself as a bean counter. He would later receive his bachelor of science from Kearney State College.
On May 18, 1963, Gary was united in marriage to Joan Wisch at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Together Gary and Joan were blessed with 54 years of marriage, three children and seven grandchildren. Because of Gary’s military service, the couple lived in Mississippi, Washington State and Michigan prior to returning to Norfolk.
Gary worked the majority of his career in the Nebraska Community College system. He was first employed at Northeast Community College, then with Mid-Plains Community College in both McCook and North Platte before returning as dean of administrative services for Northeast Community College in the late 1970s. Gary would continue to work for Northeast Community College for more than 20 years, retiring in 1999 as vice president of administrative services.
After retirement, Gary and Joan moved to Omaha, where he worked for Mount Michael Benedictine High School and St. Thomas More Parish. The couple returned home to Norfolk in 2009.
Gary was dedicated to Sacred Heart Parish and Norfolk Catholic Schools, serving both on the parish council and school board, as well as a member of the inaugural Spirit fundraising committee.
Gary loved to hunt, enjoyed a good game of golf, watching his children compete and having beers with colleagues after board meetings. But the most treasured times were spent with Joan.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse; and his brother, Tom.
He is survived by his children, Tim and Kelly Stover of Kimberly, Idaho, and their children, Nick, Nate and Andi; Suzann and Brook Bugenhagen of Norfolk and their children Tanner and Benjamin; Ryan and Alison Stover of Norfolk and their children, Lucy and Hattie; a brother, Steve and Kathy Stover of Norfolk; his sisters, Sue and Glen Fuchtman of Norfolk and Mary and Bill Nelson of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Norfolk Catholic School or St. Edward Catholic School in Twin Falls, Idaho.