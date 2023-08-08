Gary Sayler, 71, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, at his home outside of Coleridge.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Salem Reformed Church in Menno, S.D., with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Gary’s services can be found at https://my.gather.app/remember/gary-sayler.