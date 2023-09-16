Gary L. Ronnfeldt, 79, Eustis, Fla., died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
A private service will be held. Baldwin Brothers in Tavares, Fla., is handling arrangements.
———
Gary Lee Ronnfeldt was born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Wausa to the late Henry and Lorraine Ronnfeldt.
Gary is survived by his loving spouse, Susan Ronnfeldt; children Terri Adams (Chris), Tracy Schaetzle (Scott), Lori Hume (Brian), Jennifer Forst (Brian), Tony Ronnfeldt (Lynette), Adam Ronnfeldt (Ginger) and Kyle Ronnfeldt. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Unger (Kenny) and brother Jeff Ronnfeldt (Sandy). Gary was a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather, cherishing the moments he spent with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Ronnfeldt.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to The American Cancer Society in memory of Gary Ronnfeldt.
Please join the family in celebrating Gary’s life by sharing your condolences and memories at the funeral home’s website: https://baldwincremation.com.