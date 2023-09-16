 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Ronnfeldt

Gary Ronnfeldt

Gary L. Ronnfeldt, 79, Eustis, Fla., died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

A private service will be held. Baldwin Brothers in Tavares, Fla., is handling arrangements.

———

Gary Lee Ronnfeldt was born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Wausa to the late Henry and Lorraine Ronnfeldt.

Gary is survived by his loving spouse, Susan Ronnfeldt; children Terri Adams (Chris), Tracy Schaetzle (Scott), Lori Hume (Brian), Jennifer Forst (Brian), Tony Ronnfeldt (Lynette), Adam Ronnfeldt (Ginger) and Kyle Ronnfeldt. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Unger (Kenny) and brother Jeff Ronnfeldt (Sandy). Gary was a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather, cherishing the moments he spent with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Ronnfeldt.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to The American Cancer Society in memory of Gary Ronnfeldt.

Please join the family in celebrating Gary’s life by sharing your condolences and memories at the funeral home’s website: https://baldwincremation.com.

Tags

In other news

Paula Jensen

Paula Jensen

ELGIN — Services for Paula J. Jensen, 65, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Janice Tisthammer

Janice Tisthammer

ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Lee Swinney

Lee Swinney

WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Philip Beck

Philip Beck

CREIGHTON — Services for Philip Beck, 56, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Dan Whitrock will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Darrel Gilliland

Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Mercy One Medical in Sioux City.

Janette Merrill

Janette Merrill

NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Ba…

Hella Bauer

Hella Bauer

TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Kenneth Wiebelhaus

Kenneth Wiebelhaus

CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, will be 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service.

Darrel Gilliland

Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara