STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals in Stanton

Gary Richter died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1953-2021

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Gary Lee was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Norfolk to Paul and Lois (Follette) Richter. He graduated from Stanton High School.

On Feb. 14, 1976, Gary married Ann Spulak at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The couple was blessed with three children, Brian, Jerry and Rebecca.

He worked in the trucking industry for 47 years as driver, mechanic and parts man. Gary loved to travel by train. As a young boy, he had fond memories of riding the train to his aunt’s home in Colorado.

Gary enjoyed watching football and working out in his yard.

Gary is survived by his spouse of 45 years, Ann; children Brian (Anne) Richter of Battle Creek, Jerry (Melinda) Richter of Des Moines, Iowa, and Rebecca (Blake) Beach of Stanton; grandchildren Elisa, Allison, Luke, Bo, Gavin and Sky; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and James Wieland.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

