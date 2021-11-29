STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gary Richter died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.
WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Anita E. Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Anita Brenneman died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life service for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will be officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will …
SPENCER — Services for Marlin Lewis, 88, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Wesleyan Church in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch.
BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.