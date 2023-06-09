 Skip to main content
Gary Raymond

ST. JAMES — Gary H. Raymond, 88, died of Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home in St. James, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Cremation services were under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial of Rolla, Mo.

1935-2023

He was born May 30, 1935, in Madison, the son of Spencer Henry and Hazel Rebecca Pearl (Timperly). Gary grew up on a farm and attended a one-room school during the Great Depression and World War II before attending Battle Creek High School. He received a bachelor of science in geography from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

He served in the Army National Guard and made a career as a cartographer, working for the Nebraska Highway Department before embarking on a long career with the U.S. Geological Survey.

He married the love of his life, Judith Ann Nelson, in 1964, and they moved to 21 different locations with Gary working in the field as a surveyor before settling in St. James with their daughter, Emilie, in 1975. Gary and Judi celebrated 58 years of marriage in December.

A member of the Kiwanis Club, Gary oversaw the youth basketball program for many years. He also enjoyed travel, reading, playing cards, hiking and camping, including a four-year volunteer stint as a campground host for the U.S. Forest Service at North Park in Colorado.

He loved a good quip and story, and liked to say he was “in the Army with Elvis.” He was a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Surviving in addition to his spouse, Judi, are his daughter, Emilie and her spouse, Craig Dober; his granddaughter, Rebecca; sister Jeanne Prauner; brother Stanley Raymond and

his spouse, Sherry; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the James Memorial Public Library Book Fund, 300 W. Scioto, St. James, MO 65559.

