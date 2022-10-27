Gary Randles

MADISON — A celebration of life for Gary L. Randles, 82, Madison, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Northside Community Center, 512 N. Main St., in Madison. Cremation was chosen.
1940-2022
Gary Lee Randles passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center-Countryside in Madison surrounded by his family.
Gary was born March 29, 1940, to James and Elsie (Smolinski) Randles at St. Edward. He went to elementary school in Genoa and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1958. He attended Peru State College on a football scholarship and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
He taught school in Nebraska City and Walnut, Iowa. After, he was an athletic director and vice principal in Norfolk and received an administrator’s degree from Kearney State College while working there.
After, he decided to switch career paths. He managed the creamery in Madison for 11 years before moving to Fullerton, where he owned Palmer Furniture for two years. He then moved to Brandon, S.D., and was employed at Sioux Marble for nine years. He retired and moved to Madison and entertained himself by working at Walmart as a greeter before completely retiring in 2019.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing and watching Husker sports. But most of all, he loved participating in his children and grandchildren’s sporting activities. He coached the Madison American Legion baseball team for many years and helped the team win state in 1982.
He is survived by his spouse, Patricia of Madison; sons Paul (Hollie) Randles of Madison and Michael (Tracy Gutman) Randles and Chad (Angie) Randles, both of Norfolk; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother and sisters-in-law Kathy Randles of Little Elm, Texas, George (Judy) Palmer of Fullerton and Pamela Carlson of Montrose, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Robert and Lucille Palmer; brother Darrell “Bub” Randles; and one grandson, Austin Fritz.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.