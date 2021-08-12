Gary Pavel

LINCOLN — Services for Gary J. Pavel, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lincoln.
Pavel died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
1946-2021
Gary Joe Pavel was born to Joseph and Lillian (Soukup) Pavel in Seward on April 28, 1946. He was the third of five children. He graduated Seward High School in 1964. He earned his business administration degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1969. Afterward, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country in Vietnam through 1971.
Returning to Lincoln, he began work at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph as he worked on his CPA certificate. While working at Lincoln Bell, he met Patricia Andersen. His jokes and good humor won her over, and they were married in 1972. Three children and four grandchildren was the reward of their 49-year marriage.
Gary worked as a deputy state auditor before owning his own private CPA firm with three locations in Osmond, Plainview and Pierce. He served as the Nebraska State Accountant and was a member of countless boards and agencies over the years, including the board of public accountancy and governmental accounting and auditing committee. Along with his proficient tax serves, he also audited many counties and municipalities in Nebraska.
He was a faithful member of the Roman Catholic Church all of this life. He belonged to the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a recipient of many medals, including the Purple Heart. He was known for his wit and good natured humor — always with a smile and a laugh. His family, faith and country were of the utmost important to him.
He leaves behind many who loved and cared for him, most notably his children Stephanie Benischek (Michael); Melissa Morton; and son Brent Pavel (Cortney Young); grandchildren Kataryna Morton, Christian Benischek, Gabriel Benischek and Samantha Benischek; siblings Janice Coder (Johnny), Vikki Chmelka (Don), Terry Pavel (LuAnne) and Larry Pavel (Kenda); numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws; and of course, his beloved Patricia.
He was preceded in death his by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Pavel.
A reception will follow the service.
Memorials to be designated at a later time.