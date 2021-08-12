You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Pavel

Gary Pavel

LINCOLN —  Services for Gary J. Pavel, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lincoln.

Pavel died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

1946-2021

Gary Joe Pavel was born to Joseph and Lillian (Soukup) Pavel in Seward on April 28, 1946. He was the third of five children. He graduated Seward High School in 1964. He earned his business administration degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1969. Afterward, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country in Vietnam through 1971.

Returning to Lincoln, he began work at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph as he worked on his CPA certificate. While working at Lincoln Bell, he met Patricia Andersen. His jokes and good humor won her over, and they were married in 1972. Three children and four grandchildren was the reward of their 49-year marriage.

Gary worked as a deputy state auditor before owning his own private CPA firm with three locations in Osmond, Plainview and Pierce. He served as the Nebraska State Accountant and was a member of countless boards and agencies over the years, including the board of public accountancy and governmental accounting and auditing committee. Along with his proficient tax serves, he also audited many counties and municipalities in Nebraska.

He was a faithful member of the Roman Catholic Church all of this life. He belonged to the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a recipient of many medals, including the Purple Heart. He was known for his wit and good natured humor — always with a smile and a laugh. His family, faith and country were of the utmost important to him.

He leaves behind many who loved and cared for him, most notably his children Stephanie Benischek (Michael); Melissa Morton; and son Brent Pavel (Cortney Young); grandchildren Kataryna Morton, Christian Benischek, Gabriel Benischek and Samantha Benischek; siblings Janice Coder (Johnny), Vikki Chmelka (Don), Terry Pavel (LuAnne) and Larry Pavel (Kenda); numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws; and of course, his beloved Patricia.

He was preceded in death his by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Pavel.

A reception will follow the service.

Memorials to be designated at a later time.

Tags

In other news

Gary Pavel

Gary Pavel

LINCOLN —  Services for Gary J. Pavel, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lincoln.

LaVerne Herzinger

LaVerne Herzinger

WISNER — Services for LaVerne (Mrs. Gerald) Herzinger, 83, rural Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Vernon Love

Vernon Love

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon P. Love, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Love died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Terry Greger

Terry Greger

ATKINSON — Services for Terry L. Greger, 74, Central City, formerly of Stuart and Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson.

Luz Collado

Luz Collado

NORFOLK — Services for Luz V. Collado, 70, Norfolk, will be at a later date in New York, where burial also will take place.

Michael Geary

Michael Geary

NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Geary, 67, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

James Beller

James Beller

LINDSAY —  Services for James J. “Jim” Beller, 88, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Lindsay with military rites by Rotherham American Legion Post 261 of Lindsay, Army…

Barbara Wittgow

Barbara Wittgow

STANTON — Memorial services for Barbara Wittgow, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

James Beller

James Beller

LINDSAY — Services for James J. “Jim” Beller, 88, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Lindsay with military rites by Rotherham American Legion Post 261 of Lindsay, Army …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara