HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time.
Gary Nemec died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Fremont Methodist Hospital.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is in charge of the arrangements.
1946-2022
Gary William Nemec was born Dec. 4, 1946, at West Point to Leonard P. and Lillian (Vrbicky) Nemec. He attended Colfax County Rural School and graduated from Howells High School in 1964. When he was younger, he was involved in 4-H and FFA and later helped as a 4-H leader. In 1965, he joined the Nebraska Army National Guard and retired after 28 years in 1993 as 1st sergeant.
On Nov. 26, 1966, he was united in marriage to Arlene Ritzdorf at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Gary was engaged in farming.
Gary was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Tabor, Howells American Legion Post 155 and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed attending and exhibiting at numerous gun shows, and woodcarving ducks was a pastime.
Gary was an avid reader of everything history and guns. His dachshund kids were very special to him.
Survivors include his spouse, Arlene Nemec of Howells; two sons, Jay and Connie Nemec of Walton (family Nicole, Elizabeth, and Nicholas), and Bill Nemec and Nicky Tsitouras of Manhattan, N.Y.; brother Glen and Sue Nemec of Howells; sister Joyce Clark of Omaha; sister-in-law Judy Nemec of Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lillian Nemec; parents-in-law Lawrence and Emily Ritzdorf; brother Gale Nemec; and brother-in-law Don Clark Jr.