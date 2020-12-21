O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary Munter, 63, of Amelia will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Leif Hasskarl officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday until service time at the church. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Gary Ray Munter was born on Oct. 11, 1957, to Dick and Bonnie (Poyer) Munter in Norfolk. The family made their home in Coleridge where Gary attended elementary school. The family then moved to Wakefield in 1969, where Gary’s love of baseball grew. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1976.
After graduation, he worked for a time as a farm hand before moving to Norfolk to work for Norfolk Iron and Metal. While working there, he met Lori Brandow. The couple was married in 1978 in Coleridge. To this union, three children were born: Nathan, Megan and Travis.
The family moved to O’Neill in 1979, where he worked for Lincoln Ag for a couple years. Gary then went to work for National Farms for over 25 years. In 2010, he moved to the Amelia area to ranch.
Gary loved spending time with his family, especially going to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a big supporter of American Legion Baseball and his love of baseball led to many family trips to the College World Series. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Gary is survived by his three children, Nate (Aurie) Munter of Cheyenne, Wyo., Megan (Kyle) Heiss of Page and Travis (Jennifer) Munter of Belgrade, Mont.; eight grandchildren, Nazanah, Anjel, Parker, Presley, Madelynn, Maguire, Maximus and Ethan; Lori Munter; four siblings, Terry Munter of Wahoo, Barbara Swan of Norfolk, Jerry (Terri) Munter of Wayne and Beverly Munter of Creighton; along with many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.