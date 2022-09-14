 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Mozer

Gary Mozer

Gary Mozer, 84, died at his home in Bullhead City, Ariz., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. No funeral will be held as per his wishes.

1938-2022

Gary was born Aug. 1, 1938, at home in rural Norfolk to Paul and Lucile (Renner) Mozer. He grew up on a farm southwest of Norfolk and attended School District 22. Gary graduated from Battle Creek High School. Following graduation, he joined the Navy.

After receiving his honorable discharge, he lived and worked in California at a print shop until becoming an independent truck driver. He retired to Bullhead City, Ariz.

Survivors include a sister, Marjorie Jansen, a nephew and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucile, a nephew and his long time companion, Arline Whelan.

Tags

In other news

Gerald Ruskamp

Gerald Ruskamp

WISNER — Private services for Gerald Ruskamp, 65, Wisner, will be conducted.

K.E. Barritt

K.E. Barritt

STUART — Services for K.E. Barritt, 92, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by Norton-Carlisle American Legion Post of Stuart.

Sharon Tillis

Sharon Tillis

TILDEN — Sharon Tillis, 63, Neligh, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg

WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Marlene Brockemeier

Marlene Brockemeier

WISNER — Services for Marlene Brockemeier, 87, rural West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Arline Adams

Arline Adams

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arline M. Adams, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Overton Cemetery in Overton.

Madeline Lindemann

Madeline Lindemann

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Collerville, Tenn., and formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.

Ethel Frisch

Ethel Frisch

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ethel Frisch, 102, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the O’Neill First United Methodist Church in O’Neill.

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

Harriett and Verl Nahrstedt

MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara