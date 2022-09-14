Gary Mozer, 84, died at his home in Bullhead City, Ariz., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. No funeral will be held as per his wishes.
1938-2022
Gary was born Aug. 1, 1938, at home in rural Norfolk to Paul and Lucile (Renner) Mozer. He grew up on a farm southwest of Norfolk and attended School District 22. Gary graduated from Battle Creek High School. Following graduation, he joined the Navy.
After receiving his honorable discharge, he lived and worked in California at a print shop until becoming an independent truck driver. He retired to Bullhead City, Ariz.
Survivors include a sister, Marjorie Jansen, a nephew and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucile, a nephew and his long time companion, Arline Whelan.