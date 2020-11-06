WISNER — Services for Gary Minds, 59, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at the church. Masks are recommended while in attendance at the church.
He died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is care of the arrangements.