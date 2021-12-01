NORFOLK — Memorial service for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Gary Miller died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Gary Miller died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…
NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Amanda J. (Thackston) Luken, 26, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for George W. Grubbs, 86, Plainview, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brunswick City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas Dover Sr. will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.