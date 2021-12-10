NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk and U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Gary Miller died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Aransas Pass, Texas.