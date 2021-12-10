You have permission to edit this article.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Gary Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk and U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gary Miller died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Aransas Pass, Texas.

MADISON — Services for Donna Sunderman, 91, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Donna Sunderman died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in Coleridge. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at the Belden Cemetery in Belden.

BANCROFT — Jon Michel Bargmann passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by his own decision in his home in Watertown, S.D. A memorial gathering will be held in the basement of the Community Building in Bancroft.

WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

NORFOLK — Services for Rick Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

LAUREL — Services for Herman A. Vollersen, 89, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military honors by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of…

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Larry A. Hoffman, 50, Norfolk will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.

BEEMER — A celebration of life for Willie D. Mahler, 87, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Beemer American Legion Hall. Military honors will take place at 2:45 p.m. by the Beemer American Legion Post 159 and the Beemer American Legion Riders Post 159. Minnick Funeral Home is in char…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

