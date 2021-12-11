Gary Miller Sr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644, Norfolk, and United States Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.
Gary Miller died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Aransas Pass, Texas.
1937-2021
He was born March 31, 1937, at rural Pierce, the son of Paul W. and Martha Id (Koehn) Miller. He was baptized on May 2, 1937, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce, and confirmed on May 9, 1943, at the same church. He attended Pierce country school from 1943 to 1950. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1954, and the University Of Nebraska with a bachelor of science degree in 1958. He received a master of arts degree at Emporia State University, Kansas, in 1968, and completed post graduate work at the University of New Mexico and University of Nebraska.
He married Barbara Jane Gomer, on May 31, 1959 at Belleville, Kan. They lived at Belleville. Gary taught at Belleville High School from 1958 to 1967. He taught at Eastern Iowa Community College from 1967 to 1969. He taught and was administrator at Northeast Community College, Norfolk, from 1969 to retirement in 1994, serving as dean of Instructional Services. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family. Gary was a marksman and loved American history.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, and served on the Norfolk City Council from 1994 to 1998. He also was a Norfolk Frontiersman Charter Member in 1983, past Norfolk Rotary member, and member of the National Muzzleloading Rifle Association. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, April 16, 1955, to April 15, 1963.
Survivors include his spouse Barbara J. Miller of Norfolk; son Gary (Jan) Miller Jr., of Norfolk, daughter Rebecca (Robert) Walter of Omaha, son Scott (Sara) Miller of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Karen Dulany of LaVista, William (Bette) Miller of Omaha and sister-in-law Barbara Miller of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Martha, and brothers Marvin and Kenneth.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.