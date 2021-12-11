You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Miller Sr.

Gary Miller Sr.

Gary Miller

 Courtesy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644, Norfolk, and United States Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Gary Miller died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Aransas Pass, Texas.

1937-2021

He was born March 31, 1937, at rural Pierce, the son of Paul W. and Martha Id (Koehn) Miller. He was baptized on May 2, 1937, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce, and confirmed on May 9, 1943, at the same church. He attended Pierce country school from 1943 to 1950. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1954, and the University Of Nebraska with a bachelor of science degree in 1958. He received a master of arts degree at Emporia State University, Kansas, in 1968, and completed post graduate work at the University of New Mexico and University of Nebraska.

He married Barbara Jane Gomer, on May 31, 1959 at Belleville, Kan. They lived at Belleville. Gary taught at Belleville High School from 1958 to 1967. He taught at Eastern Iowa Community College from 1967 to 1969. He taught and was administrator at Northeast Community College, Norfolk, from 1969 to retirement in 1994, serving as dean of Instructional Services. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family. Gary was a marksman and loved American history.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, and served on the Norfolk City Council from 1994 to 1998. He also was a Norfolk Frontiersman Charter Member in 1983, past Norfolk Rotary member, and member of the National Muzzleloading Rifle Association. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, April 16, 1955, to April 15, 1963.

Survivors include his spouse Barbara J. Miller of Norfolk; son Gary (Jan) Miller Jr., of Norfolk, daughter Rebecca (Robert) Walter of Omaha, son Scott (Sara) Miller of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Karen Dulany of LaVista, William (Bette) Miller of Omaha and sister-in-law Barbara Miller of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Martha, and brothers Marvin and Kenneth.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Gary Miller Sr.

Gary Miller Sr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…

Willie Mahler

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — A celebration of life for Willie D. Mahler, 87, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Beemer American Legion Hall. Military honors will take place at 2:45 p.m. by the Beemer American Legion Post 159 and the Beemer American Legion Riders Post 159. Minnick Funeral Home is in char…

Arlene Gnirk

Arlene Gnirk

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene Gnirk, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arlene Gnirk died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln.

Donna Sunderman

Donna Sunderman

MADISON — Services for Donna Sunderman, 91, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Donna Sunderman died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Luella Bose

Luella Bose

CONCORD — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Leonard Mahlendorf

Leonard Mahlendorf

NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.

Gaye Smith

Gaye Smith

CREIGHTON — Services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Sandra Pierson

Sandra Pierson

ATKINSON — Private graveside services for Sandra Pierson, 80, Atkinson, will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson this week. A memorial service for the public will be at a later date.

Michael Witt

Michael Witt

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Michael D. Witt, 78, Valentine, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara