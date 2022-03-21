 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to periods of reduced
visibility.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and south-central
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT Tuesday

* IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down
tree branches.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

&&

Gary Marks

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday also at the church in Pierce.

Gary Marks died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2022

Gary Lee Marks was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Norfolk to Louis and LaVern (Kirstine) Marks. He was baptized on Jan. 11, 1945, and confirmed March 22, 1959, both at the Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins.

Gary grew up in Pierce and attended rural country school to the eighth grade then attended Pierce High School, graduating in 1963.

He married Patricia Luella Bockelman on Aug. 19, 1965, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The couple lived east of Pierce, where they farmed, farrowed hogs and milked cows until they sold the cows in 2003 and retired from farming in 2017.

Gary worked at Tyson Foods in Madison a short time. Gary loved his dog, Smokey, eating popcorn, fishing, helping his son, son-in-law and grandson farm, participating in tractor drives, playing cards, going for morning coffee, visiting with people and spending time with his family. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Survivors include his spouse, Pat; two children, Renea and Brad: Renea and spouse Brian Oestreich, along with their children, Lindsay (Travis) Hinkel, Hadlee, Sawyer, soon-to-be-baby-boy due in May, Derek Oestreich, Haley (Shane) Thayer, Colter and Shaylee; Brad and spouse, Audrey Marks, along with their children, Emily and Grant Lambrecht, Brynlee and Alyvia Marks; brother Randy Marks of Winside; and sisters-in-law Arllys Bockelman of Pierce, Marlys Bockelman of Pierce and Lois Brenneman of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and LaVern; a brother, Duane; and brothers-in-law Bob Bockelman, Bill Bockelman and Tom Brenneman.

Casketbearers will be Derek Oestreich, Grant Lambrecht, Travis Hinkel, Shane Thayer, Blaine Bockelman and Andrew Brenneman. Honorary casketbearers will be Lindsay Hinkel, Haley Thayer, Emily Lambrecht, Brynnlee and Alyvia Marks.

Organist will be Cindy Riggert with congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagles Wings.” Recorded hymns will be “When I Get Where I’m Going” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Thomas Hoff

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gary Marks

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Debra Glaubius

Debra Glaubius

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

ATKINSON — Services for Mimi Wichman Trewatha, 60, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Daryl Reifenrath

Daryl Reifenrath

CONCORD — Memorial services for Daryl H. Reifenrath, 76, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Merl Thelen

Merl Thelen

NORFOLK — Services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gary Marks

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Richard Schmidt

Richard Schmidt

WINSIDE — Visitation for Richard W. “Dick” Schmidt, 79, of Winside will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside with a 7 p.m. prayer service, followed by military rites.

Gary Nemec

Gary Nemec

HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara