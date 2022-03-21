PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday also at the church in Pierce.
Gary Marks died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
Gary Lee Marks was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Norfolk to Louis and LaVern (Kirstine) Marks. He was baptized on Jan. 11, 1945, and confirmed March 22, 1959, both at the Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins.
Gary grew up in Pierce and attended rural country school to the eighth grade then attended Pierce High School, graduating in 1963.
He married Patricia Luella Bockelman on Aug. 19, 1965, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The couple lived east of Pierce, where they farmed, farrowed hogs and milked cows until they sold the cows in 2003 and retired from farming in 2017.
Gary worked at Tyson Foods in Madison a short time. Gary loved his dog, Smokey, eating popcorn, fishing, helping his son, son-in-law and grandson farm, participating in tractor drives, playing cards, going for morning coffee, visiting with people and spending time with his family. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Survivors include his spouse, Pat; two children, Renea and Brad: Renea and spouse Brian Oestreich, along with their children, Lindsay (Travis) Hinkel, Hadlee, Sawyer, soon-to-be-baby-boy due in May, Derek Oestreich, Haley (Shane) Thayer, Colter and Shaylee; Brad and spouse, Audrey Marks, along with their children, Emily and Grant Lambrecht, Brynlee and Alyvia Marks; brother Randy Marks of Winside; and sisters-in-law Arllys Bockelman of Pierce, Marlys Bockelman of Pierce and Lois Brenneman of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and LaVern; a brother, Duane; and brothers-in-law Bob Bockelman, Bill Bockelman and Tom Brenneman.
Casketbearers will be Derek Oestreich, Grant Lambrecht, Travis Hinkel, Shane Thayer, Blaine Bockelman and Andrew Brenneman. Honorary casketbearers will be Lindsay Hinkel, Haley Thayer, Emily Lambrecht, Brynnlee and Alyvia Marks.
Organist will be Cindy Riggert with congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagles Wings.” Recorded hymns will be “When I Get Where I’m Going” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain.”
