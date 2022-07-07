Gary Luckert

 Skip to main content
OMAHA — Services for Gary D. Luckert, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104. Burial will be at a later date.

He died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

Gary Don Luckert was born April 15, 1938, to Jack and Velma Koftan Luckert in his parents’ home. He attended elementary and high school in Center, graduating in 1954 as valedictorian.

Gary graduated from Norfolk Junior College in 1956 as salutatorian; he continued his education by obtaining a bachelor of arts and music degree in 1960 from Hastings College.

Gary earned his master’s of arts and English degree at Wayne State in 1962. He taught humanities and literature at Minot State in North Dakota from 1962 to 1965, mythology and world literature at Western Illinois University from 1965 to 1969 and continued his career at Platte College in Nebraska from 1970 to 1973. In 1975, he became a court reporter and freelanced for Pharris Reporting before becoming a district court reporter for Judges James O’Brien, James M. Murphy and Gary B. Randall, retiring in 2001.

Gary states the best time in his life was traveling to Europe and visiting Athens, Rome, Switzerland and Austria. Gary was seeking work abroad when he became ill and had to return to the United States. He loved walking, running, biking and hiking, especially in western United States. He was a lifelong reader, amateur artist, musician (accompanist often). He loved playing in dance orchestra and favored jazz, classical, Count Basie and Broadway.

Gary also loved photography, taking many pictures of nature and family. He had a deep love for gardening, crafts, nature, gourmet cooking, baking, science and Shakespeare. He prioritized family, making it known family came first. Gary was a devoted son, brother and uncle.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Velma Luckert, sister JaVee Suhr in 2007, and nephew Justin Rohrer in 2018.

He is survived by his sister, Sue (Jim) Rohrer, nieces and nephews: Michelle Rohrer, Chessie (Nate) Vesely, Chase (Kayla) Rohrer, Jared (Taylor) Rohrer, Cianne (Jeff) Hale, and great nieces and nephews: Madison, Cadance, Aiden, Brysen, Peyton, Orion, Natalie, Caspian, Jay, Noa, and Austen. He is also survived by beloved cousins and many friends.

