Gary Krugman

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

CONCORD — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.

LINDSAY — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.

WAYNE — Graveside services for Alice Mohr, 82, and John Mohr, 78, Carroll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate with private burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans…

WINSIDE — Services for Byron L. Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

WAYNE — Services for Byron Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Byron Janke died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

