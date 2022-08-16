O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1955-2022
Gary was born Feb. 1, 1955, in Lynch to Fred and Lettie (Tubbs) Krugman. He has two older siblings, Linda Krugman and Gene Van Massenhove, with their sons, Mark and Jon, spouses and children, and Dale and Susan Krugman with their sons, Daniel and Tim, spouses and children.
Gary married Debra Goldfuss and two children were born, Chris and Kerry.
Gary married Connie Emme, and Katie was born and had two stepsons, Dan and Delwin Ruda.
Gary married Debbie Scroggin, and there were two stepchildren, Trisha Thies and Greg Scroggin.
Gary has numerous grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He worked for Holt County roads for 17 years and several jobs in GI enjoying Heartland Electric work.
Gary was an avid hunter, calling in geese — teaching young family members his skills. He enjoyed his dogs through the years, bowling, golf and a great fishing trip anytime and spending time with family, especially the grandkids.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lettie; several aunts uncles and cousins. He has numerous friends and his family that will miss him dearly.