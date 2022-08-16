 Skip to main content
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

 1955-2022

Gary was born Feb. 1, 1955, in Lynch to Fred and Lettie (Tubbs) Krugman. He has two older siblings, Linda Krugman and Gene Van Massenhove, with their sons, Mark and Jon, spouses and children, and Dale and Susan Krugman with their sons, Daniel and Tim, spouses and children.

Gary married Debra Goldfuss and two children were born, Chris and Kerry.

Gary married Connie Emme, and Katie was born and had two stepsons, Dan and Delwin Ruda.

Gary married Debbie Scroggin, and there were two stepchildren, Trisha Thies and Greg Scroggin.

Gary has numerous grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He worked for Holt County roads for 17 years and several jobs in GI enjoying Heartland Electric work.

Gary was an avid hunter, calling in geese — teaching young family members his skills. He enjoyed his dogs through the years, bowling, golf and a great fishing trip anytime and spending time with family, especially the grandkids.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lettie; several aunts uncles and cousins. He has numerous friends and his family that will miss him dearly.

Gary Krugman





Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

