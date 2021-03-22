Gary Kramer

CROFTON — Services for Gary D. Kramer, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.