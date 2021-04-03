You have permission to edit this article.
Gary Kinzie

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary W. Kinzie, 74, of Ainsworth will be 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Butte Cemetery in Butte. Facial coverings are recommended for the service.

He died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Richard Zeisler

Richard Zeisler

NAPER — Services for Richard Zeisler, 77, of Butte will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Crass will officiate with burial in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Naper. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and Army Nati…

Lawrence Borer

Lawrence Borer

ELGIN — Services for Lawrence “Larry” J. Borer, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. John Hagemann officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg, with military rite…

Glenn Wedekind

Glenn Wedekind

MADISON — Services for Glenn A. Wedekind, 94, of Madison will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec and the Rev. Cliff Branson will officiate.

Lori Walton

Lori Walton

VERDIGRE — Services for Lori Walton, 64, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

Adam Nathan

Adam Nathan

PIERCE — Services for Adam C. Nathan, 39, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce with the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Wesley Sedivy

Wesley Sedivy

SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, of Spencer will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in National Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Jeffery Siedschlag

Jeffery Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. Siedschlag, 36, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Doris Jensen

Doris Jensen

NORFOLK — Private services for Doris L. Jensen, 85, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

