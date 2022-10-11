CROFTON — Services for Gary Juergens, 77, Liberty, Tenn., are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Gary Juergens died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
In other news
SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
TILDEN — Services for Shirley Petersen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
VERDIGRE — Services for Roma Walton, 88, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. “Mike” Gotschall, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gailen L. Clyde, 65, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate.
COLUMBUS — Services for Darlene Herchenbach, 87, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.
MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Eddy died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her son’s residence in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Ruby L. Hansen, 95, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Dick Bloomquist officiated. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.