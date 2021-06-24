MADISON — Memorial services for Gary Johnson, 60, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison, and the U.S. Army Guard. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday also at the church.
He died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
The service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Gary H. Johnson was born March 1, 1961, in Royal, the son of Lavern and Anita (Carstens) Johnson. He attended grade school in Madison and graduated from Madison High School.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Gary moved to Madison.
He married Rachell Blankinship on Dec. 18, 1982, at Trinity Methodist Church in Columbus. The family continued living in Madison, and he worked at Lindsay Manufacturing.
Gary owned and operated his own snow removal and mowing business throughout Norfolk. They moved to Norfolk in June 2019.
He enjoyed talking with people and would talk to anybody. He enjoyed collecting classic cars and antique wolves and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his spouse, Rachell Johnson of Norfolk; siblings Dale Johnson and dear friend Sandy Lowry of Madison, Shirley (Howard) Oberle of Norfolk, Rick (Shelby) Johnson of Creston, Bill Johnson of Norfolk, Jimmie (Sarah) Johnson of Lindsay, Tammy (Mike) Holdorf of Madison; Uncle Bob (Jackie) Carstens of Madison; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavern and Anita; grandparents; and mother-in-law Doris Blankinship.
Organist Mary Jo Lux will provide music. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.