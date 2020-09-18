Gary Herbolshiemer

Gary D. Herbolsheimer, 79, formerly of Pierce, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
1941-2020
Born May 25, 1941, Gary was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Edna Mae (Bargstadt) of Pierce, Tilden and Norfolk. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 40 years, Veronica (Olivar) of Aurora, Colol.; son Brian (Carrie) and granddaughter Nora of Colorado Springs, Colo. He was loved as dad by Lonnie Olivar (Denver), Sean Olivar (Denver) and Kim (Olivar) Lodge (Michigan) and loved as grandpa by eight grandchildren. His brothers are Delbert (Cecelia) of Creighton and Charles (Susan) of Woodbridge, Va.
He attended St. John’s Lutheran Parochial elementary school in rural Pierce, graduated from Pierce High School in 1958 and earned a bachelor of arts in education from Wayne State Teachers College in 1962.
He taught high school math at Elk Horn, Iowa, and Petersburg. He moved to Denver in 1974 and was a retired computer programmer and data analyst for the Colorado Secretary of State. He enjoyed golf, one-armed bandits (Black Hawk) and his backyard garden.