Gary Herbolshiemer

Gary Herbolshiemer

Gary D. Herbolsheimer, 79, formerly of Pierce, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

1941-2020

Born May 25, 1941, Gary was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Edna Mae (Bargstadt) of Pierce, Tilden and Norfolk. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 40 years, Veronica (Olivar) of Aurora, Colol.; son Brian (Carrie) and granddaughter Nora of Colorado Springs, Colo. He was loved as dad by Lonnie Olivar (Denver), Sean Olivar (Denver) and Kim (Olivar) Lodge (Michigan) and loved as grandpa by eight grandchildren. His brothers are Delbert (Cecelia) of Creighton and Charles (Susan) of Woodbridge, Va.

He attended St. John’s Lutheran Parochial elementary school in rural Pierce, graduated from Pierce High School in 1958 and earned a bachelor of arts in education from Wayne State Teachers College in 1962.

He taught high school math at Elk Horn, Iowa, and Petersburg. He moved to Denver in 1974 and was a retired computer programmer and data analyst for the Colorado Secretary of State. He enjoyed golf, one-armed bandits (Black Hawk) and his backyard garden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

