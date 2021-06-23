MADISON — Memorial service for Gary Henery Johnson, 60, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison, and the U.S. Army Guard. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Saturday also at the church.
He died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.