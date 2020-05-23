Gary Harold

HARTINGTON — Gary B. Harold, 64 of Hartington died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A public graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. at Paragon Cemetery in rural Hartington. A live stream will be attempted at the cemetery by going to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/ A visitation will be on Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The 10 person limit will be in effect at the Wintz Funeral Home and face masks will be required by all people attending the visitation. A recording of the graveside service will be on Gary’s obituary page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.