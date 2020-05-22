HARTINGTON — Services for Gary Harold, 64, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Nettie M. (Radden) Ross, 103, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
HARTINGTON — Hans R. Jorgensen, 82, Hartington, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Private services for William A. “Bill” Greenough, 94, Norfolk, will be Tuesday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Public graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Sandra K. Horst, 74, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
BYRON — Private graveside services for Duane J. Schroeder, 84, Ruskin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Washington County Cemetery near Byron.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ruby J. Walton, 92, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Sandra K. “Sandy” Horst, 74, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home in Stanton.
