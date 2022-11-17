 Skip to main content
Gary Hansen

WAYNE — Services for Gary L. Hansen, 65, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Gary Hansen died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Carol Jordan

PIERCE — Services for Carol L. Jordan, 60, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Sheila Keeler

NIOBRARA — Services for Sheila Keeler, 74, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Jeffrey Frady

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, were Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiated. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery at Wausa.

Delores Stark

NORFOLK — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Joseph Schaaf

ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.

Mark Klafter

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private graveside services will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Adeline Anderson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.

Wallace West

NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be at a later date. There will be a celebration of life planned for when the weather is warmer. Plans are for burial at sea.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara