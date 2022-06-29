BASSETT — Services for Gary G. Green, 77, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Bassett and will continue an hour prior to services Thursday.
Gary Green died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home in Bassett.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.