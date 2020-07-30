COLERIDGE — Services for Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will resume an hour prior to services Saturday, also at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Wintz Funeral Home of Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.
–——
Gary C. Frerichs was born on April 17, 1939, in Coleridge, to Walter Carl and Gladys Pearl (Nunemaker) Frerichs. He grew up on a farm in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1956. He attended the University of Nebraska and then moved home to farm with his father until he entered the U.S. Army in 1958.
Gary served in a field hospital in France. He moved back after his discharge from the Army and continued to farm east of Coleridge until 1996.
He married Diane Lee Martensen on Aug. 11, 1963, in Coleridge. They moved into Coleridge in 1994. Diane died on July 24, 2019, at the age of 74 years.
Gary drove the school bus for Coleridge Schools for many years. He also worked as a school para-educator.
Gary drove truck for the Coleridge DEHY during the summers. He also owned and operated the Coleridge Fireworks Stand for 10 years.
Gary was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Coleridge American Legion Post 114, was a member of the Coleridge Woodcarvers, Coleridge Saddle Club, the Commercial Club and the school board in the early 1980s. He was also chairman of the Coleridge Rodeo in the 1980s.
Gary is survived by two sons and their spouses, Bret (Ronda) Frerichs of Omaha and Barry (Amy) Frerichs of Bassett; three grandchildren, Jamie and Frank Kneifl of Yankton, Joseph and Kayla Frerichs of Omaha and Brennan Frerichs of Bassett; two great-grandchildren, Cohen and Callie Frerichs; a sister, Shirley (Earl) Papenhausen of Coleridge; a brother, Roger Frerichs of Bassfield, Miss.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; spouse Diane; a sister and her spouse, Barbara (Larry) Peck; and a granddaughter, Amber Frerichs.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/ImmanuelLutheranColeridge.