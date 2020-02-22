Gary Frenzel

Gary G. Frenzel, 82, Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Colorado Springs.

1937-2020

Gary Gordon Frenzel was born June 5, 1937, in Ogallala, the son of a career Red Cross worker.

Gary attended Norfolk High School, where he ran track, wrote a column for the school newspaper and was the high school band drum major.

Gary grew up playing sports, fishing and hunting with his family, and camping and hiking with the Boy Scouts. He was an excellent student and earned a full academic scholarship to the University of Nebraska, where he majored in electrical engineering and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Gary earned numerous awards at the University of Nebraska, including, the Eta Kappa Nu, Pi Mu Epsilon, Tau Beta Pi and Phi Beta Kappa academic honor societies. As a senior, he was elected to the 13-member University Innocents Society, based upon his “academic excellence, unparalleled leadership and selfless service to the university and community.” He was appointed by the governor of Nebraska as an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy for his “special trust, patriotism, valor and abilities.”

After serving in the U.S. Army, Gary earned master’s degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska, and later, in industrial engineering from the University Missouri.

Gary was a devoted fan of Nebraska football and delighted in recalling the rise of the Husker program under coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.

Gary worked as a professional engineer and project manager, spending most of his career with Western Electric, AT&T’s manufacturing and supply subsidiary in Lee’s Summit, Mo. There, Gary made major contributions to the fields of systems analysis and operations research. He was a Sunday School teacher and member of the Vestry of the Episcopal Church.

After retiring from AT&T, Gary moved to Colorado Springs. In retirement, Gary was an avid golfer, active in local bridge and chess clubs, member of MENSA and a member of the Faith Presbyterian Church.

Gary is survived by his children, Carrie Hembree (Todd) and son Tim Frenzel (Jenny); five grandchildren; and a brother, Brian.

A memorial will be placed at Granview Cemetery in Fort Collins, Colo, alongside the graves of his parents; his brother, Darrell; and his grandparents, George and Emaline Hungerford.

