ALOYS — Memorial services for Gary L. Dinslage, 72, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at Aloys. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.
Gary Dinslage died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home.
Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.
Stokely Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2022
Gary was born April 27, 1950, in West Point to Raymond and Erma (Uher) Dinslage. He grew up on the family farm west of West Point, graduating from West Point Central Catholic in 1968.
After Gary graduated from Nettleton Business School, he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force. Gary was stationed at Offutt Air Force base, where he performed surveillance duties. Following military service, he settled in Omaha, working as a computer programmer for several companies throughout his career.
Gary enjoyed fishing and golf in his free time. He was an avid fan of Husker sports and loved following the games, whether it was football, volleyball, baseball or any of the others.
Survivors include his mother, Erma of West Point; brothers Gene (fiancé Karen) of Clarkson and Ken (Sheryl) of Omaha; sister Renee (Steve) Bossard of Norfolk; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; daughter Allison Dinslage; and son Bryan Dinslage.
Lunch at Native 32 Winery will follow the burial.