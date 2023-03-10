CROFTON — Gary DeBlauw, 69, Crofton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
Jeanine Milner, 80, Leland, N.C., passed away on Feb. 25, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Dale and Leona Greenamyer of Brunswick. Services will be at a later date both in North Carolina and in Nebraska.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.
Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.
HOWELLS — Services for Elma B. Bart, 101, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.