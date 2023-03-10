 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary DeBlauw

CROFTON — Gary DeBlauw, 69, Crofton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Tags

In other news

Marcia Redler

Marcia Redler

ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Loreen Glandt

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Jeanine Milner

Jeanine Milner

Jeanine Milner, 80, Leland, N.C., passed away on Feb. 25, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Dale and Leona Greenamyer of Brunswick. Services will be at a later date both in North Carolina and in Nebraska.

Gayle Mrsny

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Gayle Mrsny

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Irma O’Neal

Irma O’Neal

PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Christopher Mendez

Christopher Mendez

LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.

Randall Volquardsen

Randall Volquardsen

Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.

Elma Bart

Elma Bart

HOWELLS — Services for Elma B. Bart, 101, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara