NIOBRARA — Services for Gary Custer, 81, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Custer died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
COLUMBUS — Services for Frances C. Prazan, 79, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.
NORFOLK — Services for Opal I. Raasch, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, 89, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Kathy R. (Low) Hovermale, 67, Lincoln, is being planned under the direction of Lincoln Family Funeral Care in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Maudie A. Hess, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Joseph A. “Joe” Kerber, 71, Norfolk, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Alan Herfel, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Tilden American Legion 170, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and the American Legio…
ORCHARD — Service for Arliss Clinton, 79, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. The Rev. Troy Watson will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery with military rites by Clearwater American Legion Post 267 and American Legion Riders.