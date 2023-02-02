SPENCER — Services for Gary Conroy, 77, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gary Conroy died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his residence.
In other news
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.
HARTINGTON — Margaret J. DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Margaret DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth L. Luehrs, 96, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, will be held at a later date in the spring and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janet Pavelka, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janet Pavelka died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Daniel Gildersleeve, 73, Hartington, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Charles “Ed” Mathine, 76, Omaha, will be held at a later date and are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.