 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Conroy

SPENCER — Services for Gary Conroy, 77, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gary Conroy died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his residence.

In other news

Evelyn Mock

Evelyn Mock

TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.

Margaret DeBlauw

Margaret DeBlauw

HARTINGTON — Margaret J. DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Margaret DeBlauw

Margaret DeBlauw

HARTINGTON — Margaret DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Ruth Luehrs

Ruth Luehrs

AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth L. Luehrs, 96, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Jessie Nielsen

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, will be held at a later date in the spring and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Janet Pavelka

Janet Pavelka

VERDIGRE — Services for Janet Pavelka, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janet Pavelka died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Daniel Gildersleeve

Daniel Gildersleeve

HARTINGTON — Daniel Gildersleeve, 73, Hartington, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Charles Mathine

Charles Mathine

CREIGHTON — Private services for Charles “Ed” Mathine, 76, Omaha, will be held at a later date and are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Dale Lorenz

Dale Lorenz

OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara