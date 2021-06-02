Gary Clemens

NELIGH — Services for Gary D. Clemens, 86, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Patrick Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172 and V.F.W. 5287.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with at 7 p.m. wake and rosary.
He died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1934-2021
Gary Delayne Clemens was born Oct. 22, 1934, to Homer and Verna Clemens in Neligh. He attended Neligh High School and was drafted in the U.S. Army on June 4, 1957. He was honorably discharged on March 27, 1959. Most of his military time was spent in Germany.
After his military duties were fulfilled, Gary worked in shoe repair shops in Norfolk and Lincoln and then moved back to Neligh to take care of his mother, who was confined to bed, and he opened his first shoe repair shop.
On Aug. 24, 1963, Gary married Milly Clemens at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith by Father Charles Brodersen, who also had married them, on their 20th wedding anniversary, Aug. 24, 1983.
Gary and Milly adopted two young boys, Robert Lynn and David Anthony.
Gary was employed at Antelope Memorial Hospital in the laundry and maintenance department for over 20 years, and most of this time kept his shoe repair and retail boot sales shop open. Collecting coins, hunting, target shooting and some fishing along with some quick trips to a casino filled his spare time.
Gary is survived by his spouse of 57 years, Milly of Neligh; sons Robert Lynn (Linda) and David Anthony; three step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sally Drew; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Vesper, Richard, Lyle and Dean; a sister, Evangeline; and nephews Jim Clemens and Kevin Clemens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Francis Church in Neligh.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.